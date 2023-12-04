"I started counting the zeroes": Huge lottery win ensures this couple is set for retirement

Can you imagine what it would be like to win the lottery? That dream finally came true for one lottery player, but the shock was a bit too much that he was worried he might have a heart attack.

Violeta and Mauro Rivera have been playing the lottery together since they got married 36 years ago. The pair, who live in Mississauga, Ontario, said their favourite games are Pick 4 and Encore.

“I always make sure we say yes to Encore,” said Violeta.

One day, she decided to use the OLG App to check their Pick 4 ticket, but when she checked the results, she couldn’t believe what she saw. So she handed it to her husband to ensure she wasn’t mistaken.

When Mauro checked the ticket himself, he was speechless.

“I started counting the zeros — I wanted to stay calm,” he recalled. “I didn’t want the shock to give me a heart attack.”

After matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the November 13, 2023, Pick 4 draw, they won a life-changing $1 million.

Of course, when the happy couple shared the news with their family, no one initially believed them.

“They all had to come scan the ticket for themselves,” Mauro said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their giant cheque.

Now that the shock has faded and the reality of an extra million dollars in their account has settled in, Violeta said she feels calm.

“I have been enjoying every moment of this experience with my family,” she said. “I feel peace in my heart. One of our kids has a wedding coming up — we will help them have the wedding of his dreams.”

The Riveras said they also plan to put the money towards investments for their retirement, as well as celebrating their win by exploring new places around the world.

“I feel so thankful,” said Mauro. “What a blessing.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Kaylie’s Fashion Boutique on South Gateway Road in Mississauga.