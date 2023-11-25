Two lottery players who won the second prize on Friday night will have more than one thing in common: they’re both from the same province.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, November 24, with a $10 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers were 02, 24, 25, 28, 36, 37, 46, and bonus number 26. No one matched the seven winning numbers to claim the top prize, but two people came pretty close.

Two lottery players will split the second prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, according to PlayNow. They’ll both be walking away with a cheque for $74,487.20 each, and as for where these winners bought their lucky tickets, both were purchased in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Thirty-nine lottery players will each receive $3,819.90 after matching six of the seven winning numbers.

The Extra winning numbers for the $500,000 prize were 62, 70, 80, and 85, but no one had the winning ticket.

If you’re looking to try your luck again, the next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday with a jackpot of $15 million.