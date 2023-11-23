Seven has always been Joan Huffman’s lucky number, so when she decided to play her Instant Lucky 7 lottery ticket, she hoped for a good outcome.

It turns out it was truly the Ontario grandmother’s lucky day. She was at home when she realized that the numbers on the game board matched to win the $77,777 top prize.

“I was overcome with disbelief,” said Huffman in a release.

She even had to take a second look at her ticket.

“I had to double-check, and even then, it was unbelievable.”

Huffman couldn’t wait to tell her family, who she says were very excited for her.

As for what she plans to do with her lucky prize, Huffman is hoping to pay off some bills and have some fun with the winnings.

“The whole experience is unbelievable. You don’t fully accept that it’s real, even though it is,” she said.

“I always hoped for a big win, but when it happens, it takes your breath away.”

Huffman purchased the winning ticket at an Avondale shop in Dunnville, Ontario.