"Forever thankful": Two lucky skilled trade workers split $25 million lottery prize

Two lottery players have just come into lots of money after matching winning Lotto Max numbers.

A $25 million jackpot was up for grabs during the draw on Friday, March 8.

According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 01, 03, 06, 19, 21, 33, and 47, and bonus number 10. After matching all seven winning numbers, two people split the top prize.

Both winners, now $12.5 million richer each, had purchased their lucky tickets in Ontario.

Robert McCormick

Robert McCormick, 64, works in construction and lives in Mississauga. He said he regularly plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

“I play my own numbers,” he said. “There isn’t any significance to these numbers; I just randomly selected them years ago.”

He recalls the moment he discovered he was one of the two people who won the $25 million jackpot.

“I woke up the morning after the draw and pulled up the winning numbers on my phone. I saw they matched my numbers and thought, ‘No way!’ It was hard to believe.”

Despite the life-changing news, he decided to go about his routine.

“I put the thought aside in my brain and headed to work. I stopped at the store on my way to work to check the ticket on the ticket checker,” said McCormick. “That’s when I knew it was real. I shared the news with my mom, and she couldn’t wait to celebrate with me.”

Now $12.5 million richer, he plans to treat himself to a new car and drive it across Canada.

“I want to enjoy the beauty our country has to offer,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Hurontario Street in Brampton.

John Wilson

John Wilson had been trying his luck in the lottery for eight years, buying Lotto Max tickets every week.

“I always pick up a ticket while getting gas,” said Wilson, a skilled trade worker who lives in Battersea.

He learned about his win when his wife checked his tickets using the OLG app.

“She showed me the Big Winner screen and asked if that said $12.5 thousand,” he recalled. “I said, ‘No, I think there are a few more zeros.’ I was so shocked. We hugged and celebrated – I just kept wondering if it was real!”

Wilson doesn’t have plans for his winnings yet and needs time to consider them. But one thing’s certain: he’ll put some of it aside for his family.

“I will set up an education fund for my kids,” he said. “This win is my chance to enjoy time with my family. We are excited for the future and possibilities that come along with this win.”

He added, “This means so much to me in terms of what I can provide for my children. I will be forever thankful.”

Wilson’s winning ticket was purchased at Kingston Truck Stop on Highway 15 in Kingston.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.