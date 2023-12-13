One lucky Canadian lottery player woke up to fantastic news on Wednesday morning: they just won the Lotto Max second prize.

There was a $40 million jackpot up for grabs during a draw on Tuesday, December 12.

However, no one matched the winning numbers 02, 06, 22, 23, 28, 30, 42, and bonus number 43.

Although no one matched seven of the winning numbers, one lottery player did match six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves the Lotto Max second prize worth $160,553.60. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Invermere, a community in eastern BC.

As for the third prize, 33 people matched six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, after splitting the prize, each of them will soon receive a cheque for $4,865.30.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 3, 21, 29, and 56, but no one won the $500,000 top prize.

After another draw without a big winner, the Lotto Max top prize continues to grow, and the jackpot now stands at a whopping $50 million. And that’s not all — lotto players now also have a chance to win two Maxmillions prizes.

The next draw is set to take place on Friday.