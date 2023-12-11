Lucky Gen Z-er one step closer to buying a home after lottery win

Back in the day, people could support a family and buy a home on a single income. Now? You’d better hope you win the lottery.

Luckily for 24-year-old Abigail Caporuscio, she’s closer to the dream of homeownership after a lotto win.

The St. Catharines, Ontario, resident who works in retail said she rarely plays the lottery; she only buys Instant tickets occasionally when they catch her eye.

One day, Caporuscio spotted the white and pink Instant Lucky 7 and bought the $3 ticket.

“I was at a restaurant with my family when I played my ticket,” she recalled.

“I said, ‘I think I won,’ and my mom thought it was a few dollars. I said, ‘No — I think I won the big prize’ and used the OLG app to check.”

Caporuscio was not mistaken: she had won the Instant Lucky 7 top prize worth $77,777.

“I saw the prize, and my family was thrilled for me!” she said.

The new winner already has solid plans for her money. While at the OLG Prize Centre, Caporuscio said she plans to invest her winnings. The windfall will also make it easier for her to save for a house.

“I feel good!” Caporuscio said. “I was in disbelief after the initial shock. This is wonderful!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Husky Travel Centre on York Road in Niagara on the Lake.