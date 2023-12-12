NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

A lottery player just won US$10 million... for the SECOND time

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Dec 12 2023, 2:23 pm
LightField Studios/Shutterstock | New York Lottery

One man is living proof that incredible luck is a real thing after winning not one but two multimillion-dollar lottery prizes in just one year.

Wayne Murray is a lottery player who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

One day, he stopped at H&A Gas & Convenience at 4102 Avenue H in Brooklyn to buy a 200X ticket, a US$30 (C$40) scratch-and-win ticket.

When he played his ticket, Murray was shocked to learn that he had won the game’s top prize worth US$10 million (C$13,573,335), undoubtedly a life-changing sum of money.

But it’s not the first time Murray has won such a massive prize.

Winner Wayne Murray from Brooklyn, New York (New York Lottery)

Just six months before his second win, Murray had purchased a scratch-and-win Black Titanium ticket for $30 (C$40). After playing that ticket, he found out that he was now US$10 million (C$13,573,335) richer.

He had also purchased his ticket from the exact location.

The Black Titanium ticket and the 200X (New York Lottery)

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he had said while claiming his first multimillion-dollar cheque.

To drive the point home, the chances of winning like Murray are exceedingly slim.

According to ABC 10 News, the odds of winning the 200X scratch-off game are 1 in 3.5 million, while the odds of winning the Black Titanium are 1 in 3.6 million.

A release from the New York Lottery states, “For his most recent win, Murray received a single lump sum payment of $6,122,400 (C$8,309,609) after required withholdings.”

What would you do with that kind of money?

