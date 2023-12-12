A lottery player just won US$10 million... for the SECOND time

One man is living proof that incredible luck is a real thing after winning not one but two multimillion-dollar lottery prizes in just one year.

Wayne Murray is a lottery player who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

One day, he stopped at H&A Gas & Convenience at 4102 Avenue H in Brooklyn to buy a 200X ticket, a US$30 (C$40) scratch-and-win ticket.

When he played his ticket, Murray was shocked to learn that he had won the game’s top prize worth US$10 million (C$13,573,335), undoubtedly a life-changing sum of money.

But it’s not the first time Murray has won such a massive prize.

Just six months before his second win, Murray had purchased a scratch-and-win Black Titanium ticket for $30 (C$40). After playing that ticket, he found out that he was now US$10 million (C$13,573,335) richer.

He had also purchased his ticket from the exact location.

“It feels very humbling and liberating,” he had said while claiming his first multimillion-dollar cheque.

To drive the point home, the chances of winning like Murray are exceedingly slim.

According to ABC 10 News, the odds of winning the 200X scratch-off game are 1 in 3.5 million, while the odds of winning the Black Titanium are 1 in 3.6 million.

A release from the New York Lottery states, “For his most recent win, Murray received a single lump sum payment of $6,122,400 (C$8,309,609) after required withholdings.”

What would you do with that kind of money?