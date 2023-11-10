Woman wins $2M after hearing lottery was searching for unclaimed winner

Picture this: You heard the lottery is searching for an unclaimed winner.

You check your ticket and see you’re holding the winning $2 million prize.

What would you do?

That was the case for Montreal’s Christine Vaitekunas, who just won the Québec 48 grand prize of two million big ones.

It’s the third time in the past two months a player has won Loto-Québec’s grand prize.

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, Vaitekunas says she had her ticket checked after hearing that Loto-Québec was searching for the holder of a winning ticket of $2,000,000.

Upon hearing that the Québec 49 prize hadn’t been claimed, Vaitekunas’ spouse spontaneously said that maybe she was the winner.

A few minutes later, Vaitekunas asked her husband to check the ticket while running an errand.

He immediately called her when he found out the amount of the prize she’d won before calling their family members to share the news.

The newly minted multimillionaire says she’s planning to travel to Italy, her husband’s native country, and spend even more quality time with her daughter.

Vaitekunas purchased her Québec 49 ticket at a depanneur in the Lasalle borough of Montreal on October 7.

Loto-Québec has been dishing out winnings to Canadians for over 50 years. Last year, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners across the country.