Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? Well, don’t forget to check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on March 1, 2024, and there was a $15 million prize up for grabs. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 15, 17, 23, 32, 38, 46, 47, and bonus number 44.

No one won the top prize or the second prize worth $158,501.20. After matching six of the seven winning numbers, 39 lottery players will split the third prize and will each receive a cheque for $4,064.10. It’s definitely not a bad way to start the weekend.

Someone in Burnaby, BC, woke up $500,000 richer after winning the Lotto Max Extra top prize. The numbers were 23, 47, 67, and 91. As for the Encore prize worth $1 million, there were no winners this time. The winning number was 0825250.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was Friday, February 23.

After they matched the winning numbers 08, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41, 47, and bonus number 10, someone in BC who purchased a ticket on PlayNow.com instantly became $18 million richer.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on Tuesday, March 5, and the top prize is now worth $20 million.

