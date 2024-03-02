Living in a big city has its perks, but it certainly comes at a steep cost. Luckily, Canada still has some great and affordable places offering a better quality of life.

Quebec-based moving service company Moving Waldo released a study of the best places to live in Canada.

“Lots of families are looking for a place that is safe and affordable to move to, making the bigger cities less attractive to many,” reads the study. “These smaller cities and towns offer outstanding quality of life for those looking for a fresh start.”

Places were assessed based on three main criteria: safety, affordability, and quality of life. Other important factors include job opportunities, quality of education, cleanliness, public transport, and availability of recreational facilities and parks.

“The ‘best quality of life’ aspect is measured based on feedback from real people who have moved to this area in our database or real people from trusted online forums,” states the study.

Feel like a change of scene? These are the top six places to consider.

6. Edmundston, New Brunswick

Crime Severity Index: 64.78

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $875

Average cost to buy a property: $234,834

If you’ve given up on the dream of homeownership, here’s something to consider: the average price of a property in Edmundston, New Brunswick, is just $234,834. This university town is located near Quebec and the US-Canada border, and it’s described as “Canada’s affordable city.”

Speaking French helps because more than 90% of the population here speak French as their first language.

5. Burlington, Ontario

Crime Severity Index: 31.04

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,834

Average cost to buy a property: $861,528

Burlington can be found between Toronto and Niagara Falls, and it’s described as a “small charming town with big-city amenities.” Locals love this small city for its “multiple amenities and welcoming community, making it easy for anyone to integrate.”

You can enjoy several outdoor activities, such as walking along Lake Ontario or the Waterfront Trail.

4. Lévis, Quebec

Crime Severity Index: 30.17

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,568

Average cost to buy a property: $402,480

Lévis is a city of extremes: harsh winters and hot summers. But residents love its affordability (a one-bedroom apartment averages just $1,568) and its proximity to Quebec City, located just across the St. Lawrence River. The French-speaking city also has three national parks perfect for camping and hiking.

3. LaSalle, Ontario

Crime Severity Index: 30.18

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,342

Average cost to buy a property: $879,017

Located just an 18-minute drive from Windsor, Ontario, LaSalle is a small town in Essex County with something for everyone. If you love playing golf, the town has Essex Golf and Country Club and the Seven Lakes Golf Course. The town also has over 100 acres of parkland and 40 km of paved biking trails.

Moving Waldo describes it as “a great place to raise a family, as it is a tight-knit community with well-maintained infrastructures.”

And if you’re looking for something to do, starting from May until August, the town hosts Night Markets with live music.

2. Oak Bay, BC

Crime Severity Index: 29.18

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,108

Average cost to buy a property: $685,542

Not everywhere in BC is prohibitively expensive. In Oak Bay, the average price of a home is $685,542 — below the province-wide average of $872,934 in 2023.

It’s the ideal place for families with a walkability score of 67 and schools like Oak Bay High School and St. Patrick’s Elementary School. There are also many beaches, and it has Oak Bay Islands Ecological Reserve, where you can go whale watching, so nature lovers will thrive here.

1. Wellington County

Crime Severity Index: 27.80

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,738

Average cost to buy a property: $861,528

Location, location, location. Wellington County offers small-town vibes, yet it’s only an hour or two away from busier cities like Brampton, Mississauga, Kitchener, and downtown Toronto. The county comprises seven municipalities and, according to the study, the public safety services are “dedicated to building and maintaining a community healthy, dynamic, and safe.”

Public transit is limited here, so you’ll need a car, but it does shine in other categories — it has a low crime rate, low unemployment rate, and healthy population growth. For the outdoorsy types, you can check out Victoria Park or hike at Elora Gorge.