Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just woke up $5M richer

One lucky lottery player in Canada just woke up to some life-changing news: they’re now $5 million richer.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, January 20, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $32 million. Although no one won the top prize, someone did win the guaranteed White Ball prize worth $1 million after matching the winning number 50456026-04. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

As for the evening’s biggest win, that went to one lottery player who won the Classic Draw prize worth $5 million. After matching the winning numbers 01, 06, 12, 27, 45, 49, and bonus number 47, a winner in Western Canada is now a brand new multimillionaire.

Someone in Ontario won the Classic Draw second prize worth $191,131.90 after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. No one won the top Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore top prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw was on December 9, 2023, when a lottery player from Western Canada won the $50 million prize. The winning number was 25957733-01.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Thursday, January 25 and the Gold Ball jackpot is now worth $34 million.