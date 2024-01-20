Brush up your resume: These are Canada's top startup employers

Looking for a job? You might want to add these Canadian startup companies to your job search list.

In its first-ever ranking of Canada’s Best Startup Employers, Forbes analyzed the best places you’ll want to work for. The result is a list of 200 of the top startups that were founded between 2014 to 2021 and with at least 10 employees.

The companies can be found across Canada and cover a wide range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, finance, retail, technology, and real estate.

Canadian startups have seen funding drop by as much as 45% — funding in 2023 was just at US$4.4 billion compared to US$8 billion in 2022. What makes these companies even more impressive is that despite the slowdown, these startups are actually going strong.

Forbes teamed up with Statista, a market research company, to “identify a shortlist of 1,500 companies based in Canada.” Companies were evaluated on their reputation as employers, their employees’ satisfaction, and company growth.

To evaluate a company’s reputation, Statista used text analysis to search blogs, social media posts, and articles to see if the comments were positive, negative, or neutral. Employee satisfaction was based on employee retention and reviews, while growth was based on the company’s website traffic, number of employees, and job listings. Forbes then whittled it down to the top 200 startups in Canada.

“Ultimately, all of these data points were tallied into a scoring model, and the 200 companies with the highest total scores made our final list,” reads the post.

Below are 10 of Canada’s top startups, but you can also view the full list here.

Moov AI Industry: Technology

Location: Montreal, Quebec

About: A company that uses AI to help solve business challenges Laivly Industry: Business products and software services

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

About: The company’s platform enables the practical application of generative AI Operto Guest Technologies Industry: Hospitality

Location: Vancouver, BC

About: Technology for hotel and vacation rentals Noibu Industry: Business products and software services

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

About: Technology that detects and resolves errors in e-commerce OpsLevel Industry: Technology

Location: Toronto, Ontario

About: A portal for internal developers Pelcro Industry: Business products and software services

Location: Montreal, Quebec

About: An all-in-one platform for companies selling digital memberships, subscriptions, magazines, newspapers, and more. Vffice Industry: Consulting

Location: Longueuil, Quebec

About: An integrator and supplier of Microsoft Cloud and Business solutions and services Koïos Intelligence Industry: Technology

Location: Montreal, Canada

About: Customized solutions for the finance industry NDAX Industry: Finance

Location: Calgary, Alberta

About: A crypto trading platform Infostrux Solutions Industry: Consulting

Location: Vancouver, BC

About: A consulting firm focusing on cloud-based data solutions