Canadian man let out a squeal after winning $1 million on New Year's Day

A Canadian man became a millionaire on the first day of 2024 after he won the top prize on a scratch ticket earlier this month.

Bryan Strong is starting the year off right, thanks to a $1 million win on a $100 Ultimate scratch ticket he purchased in Edmonton on January 1.

“I bought my ticket and scratched and scanned the barcode right in the store to see if I had won something,” he explained while claiming his prize. “I had to scan it a few times to make sure I was counting all of the zeroes.”

“I was shocked!” he continued, laughing. “Honestly, I let out a bit of a squeal in the moment. Then I tried to get home as quickly as possible to put my ticket in my safe.”

You might also like: "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and contestant told each other to "shut up" and it was so awkward

Time's running out for Canadians to cash in on $20M settlement if they were prescribed these drugs

Alberta man's cold weather tricks garner international attention

The lucky winner said he did return home hurriedly, but not before his friend asked a critical question.

“It was the first day of 2024 and I won one million dollars; the first thing out of my friend’s mouth was, ‘How many horseshoes do you have up your [behind]?!’ We laughed about it for a while after that!”

Strong said he celebrated his win with a quick trip to Las Vegas, where he, understandably, splurged a bit.

“I ordered an expensive steak for dinner one night… just because I could,” he laughed. “I definitely went a bit harder than I usually would, and it was fun, but now I want to be smart with the money.”

Planning for the future, he said he will put some of his winnings away into TFSAs and RRSPs.

“I know a million bucks doesn’t go as far as it used to, and I want to be sure that it lasts.”

Strong purchased his winning ticket from the Southgate Lottery kiosk inside Southgate Shopping Centre at 5015 111th Street NW in Edmonton.