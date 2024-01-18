Was it you? A Canadian lottery player has woken up a millionaire after last night’s draw

Someone in Canada is waking up to amazing news this morning after a successful Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Thursday, January 18.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $30 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some huge wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Western Canada is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 27, 06, 56, 18, and the bonus number 01.

Sadly, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 08, 10, 11, 25, 29, 37, and the bonus number 45.

But it wasn’t all a bust. One lucky Quebecer matched five out of six lottery numbers, including the bonus number, to win the second prize of $169,834.

The Classic Draw Extra top prize of $500,000 also remained unclaimed, with no one matching all of the numbers 11, 84, 94, and 95.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, January 20, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $32 million.

