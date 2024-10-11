Lucky number eight: Group plans vacations and renovations after big lottery win

For a group of lottery players from Ontario, eight might be their lucky number.

The eight recent winners have been playing the lotto together for eight years. Every Friday, they’ve been trying their luck at Lotto Max, choosing their own numbers.

Michael Wolfgram said he had checked the group’s ticket at the corner store on a Saturday morning when he was “caught off guard when [he] realized [they] had won.”

“I instantly called my wife and she didn’t believe me,” he recalled, while they all picked up their prize from OLG headquarters in Toronto.

His other group members are Aaron Amey, Bradley Greenaway, Donley Kellar, Francis McMullen, Randy Rees, Robert Langille, and Scott Anglin.

Kellar noted that the win was “hard to believe.”

His wife even took out a calculator to see what each of their winning shares would be.

His fellow group members agreed that the win was a “great feeling.”

The winners have different plans for how they will spend their windfall.

Some plan on paying bills, or completing home renovations. Others are getting ready to take relaxing vacations.

Investing and purchasing a new car are also in the cards for a few of the men.

These lucky lottery players aren’t the only ones who have taken home a group win.

Emily Lamont, Carrie Newton, and Rosanne Breig of Mildmay, Ontario, have played the lottery together for the past four years.

The group placed numbers into a hat and drew two sets when they first started playing. They’ve stuck with these random numbers ever since, and it has recently paid off as they recently won the $100,000 jackpot.

Last month, 19 individuals — who had never met each other before — split a massive $5,000,000 jackpot in Quebec.

This group of eight purchased their winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas+ on Princess Street in Kingston.

