Lottery-winning parents plan to help son have "the wedding of his dreams"

A pair of Ontario parents are about to give their son the best wedding present ever after a major lottery win.

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Violeta and Mauro Rivera of Mississauga.

They matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 13, 2023, Pick 4 draw to win $1 million! The lucky pair bought their winning ticket at Kaylie’s Fashion Boutique in Mississauga.

Mauro and Violeta, who have been married 36 years, said they have been playing the lottery as long as they’ve been married.

Their favourite games are Pick 4 and Encore. “I always make sure we say yes to Encore!” shared Violeta while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

When she checked their lottery ticket on the OLG app, Violeta said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing and handed it to Mauro to take a second look.

“I was shocked and speechless. I started counting the zeros – I wanted to stay calm. I didn’t want the shock to give me a heart attack,” said Mauro.

The couple told their family, but no one believed them at first.

“They all had to come scan the ticket for themselves,” Mauro continued.

Family is integral to the pair’s life, so their lottery windfall will go towards a monumental occasion for their son.

“I feel calm and have been enjoying every moment of this experience with my family,” said Violeta.

“I feel peace in my heart. One of our kids has a wedding coming up – we will help them have the wedding of his dreams.”

Besides the dream wedding, Mauro and Violeta also plan to invest in retirement and travel to explore new places around the world.

“I feel so thankful. What a blessing,” Mauro concluded.

They aren’t the only parents who have shared their lottery winnings with their children.

