"Greatest thing on earth": Canadian couple in tears over $500K lotto win

An exciting East Coast adventure is in the plans for Canada’s latest lotto winners.

Patsy and Robert McNeilly of Courtenay, BC, are ready to jet across the country to celebrate their $500,000 Extra prize from the October 28, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Patsy was inside of Driftwood Mall when she asked her son to scan the ticket because her eyesight was bad.

“He told me that I won $500,000 and I said, ‘Yeah, right,'” said Patsy. “The retailer confirmed the amount and tears were coming down, I just did not believe it.”

Patsy shared the good news with her husband, though it took some time for the win to settle in.

“It did not click,” he shared.

The Vancouver Island couple bought and validated the winning ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk at Driftwood Mall in Courtenay.

As well as visiting their grandchildren in the Okanagan region of BC, the McNeillys say that they’re going to explore Canada’s East Coast and Ottawa. The couple also plan to pay off their mortgage and invest for retirement.

When asked how it feels to win the lottery, Patsy replied instantly.

“I think it’s the greatest thing on earth. Feeling of freedom,” she said.