Several lottery players from one province had a stroke of luck and won big in the recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, September 28, with a $26 million Gold Ball prize up for grabs. Although no one won the top prize, someone did win the $1 million White Ball prize after they matched the numbers 40443160-01. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

Two other Ontario residents will be waking up multimillionaires.

According to PlayNow, the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers were 07, 15, 23, 29, 41, 46, and bonus 22. After matching the six winning numbers, the two winners will split the $5 million prize, making each one $2.5 million richer.

Another Ontario lottery player matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves the second prize. They’ll soon be claiming a cheque for $217,726.10.

No one won the $500,000 Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw Extra prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 prize jackpot was August 28.

Income tax worker Mohamed Karim Mamlouk discovered he was now a multimillionaire after checking his ticket the day after the draw.

Mamlouk said that he called his wife at work the day after the draw to tell her he had just checked his ticket, but Insaf Bach Werdiane was busy at her job and hadn’t responded for ages. She had trouble believing what she heard when he finally got through to her.

“We just won $50 million!” Mamlouk told her.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, October 2. The Gold Ball prize is worth $28 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.