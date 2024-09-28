Weekend winner: Canadian lottery player scores second prize

It was a lucky draw for one Canadian lottery player who’ll soon be claiming a massive cheque.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, September 27, with a $32,192,529.30 jackpot to be won. The winning numbers were 04, 06, 08, 16, 21, 36, 50, and bonus 09. Although no one matched the seven winning numbers, someone did match six of the winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a big win. According to PlayNow, the second-prize winner will soon take home a $193,048.80 prize. The ticket was sold in Ontario.

Forty-one lottery players will split the third prize, each receiving $4,708.50.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 18, 19, 27, and 45, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore winning number was 1057066, but no one won the $1 million prize.

On September 17, two people split the Lotto Max jackpot worth $80 million.

Quebec resident Bernard Morissette won the $40 million prize after purchasing his ticket online just hours before the draw.

The next day, a Loto-Québec employee reached out to tell him the life-changing news.

Morissette immediately yelled out to his wife: “Rachel! We won $40 million!”

He was advised to double-check this information on his account to confirm the win for himself and then invited to visit the Loto-Québec head office.

Read his full story here.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, October 1, and the jackpot is now worth $40 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.