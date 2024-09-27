"Even my dog was happy": After 40 years of playing the lottery, retiree finally wins big

A lucky lottery player from Ontario is celebrating his first huge win.

Sarnia resident John McClelland matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the August 21, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

The retiree has been playing the lottery with OLG weekly for the past 40 years. When choosing his lottery numbers, McClelland chooses ones near and dear to his heart — family birth dates.

He always makes sure to say “yes” to Encore, which paid off big time this time around.

“I was at the store when I decided to check my ticket on the ticket checker. I must have scanned it four or five times as I repeated to myself, ‘This can’t be real!’ I then had the ticket validated at the lottery terminal. I was in awe as that little blue machine lit up, as did my eyes,” McClelland reminisced while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

“My legs became weak, and I could feel my blood pressure rising. It was an unreal moment.”

He shared the news with his partner, who couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“All she could say was, ‘No way!’ Winning sure put a smile on both of our faces. Even my dog was happy,” McClelland laughed.

For the time being, the retiree plans to invest and save his lottery windfall.

“This win is a blessing and has been an amazing experience. Saying I feel lucky is an understatement! I can finally say, ‘I, John, am a lottery winner!’” he concluded with a big smile.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.