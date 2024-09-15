If you were hoping to try your luck in the recent lottery draw, then it’s time to check those tickets.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, September 14, and at the time, there was an $18 million Gold Ball prize to be won. No one won the jackpot, but someone did win the White Ball prize worth $1 million after they matched the winning number 55820598-01. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Ontario.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 11, 14, 19, 25, 26, 28, and bonus 21, but no one won the $5 million prize. However, three people managed to match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves the second prize. As a result, a winner from Western Canada, Quebec, and New Brunswick will soon be taking home a cheque for $55,983.40.

After they matched five of the six winning numbers, 109 winners will each take home a Classic Draw prize worth $647.

The Lotto 6/49 Extra winning numbers were 47, 50, 59, and 91, but no one won the $500,000 prize. The Encore winning number was 4790259, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $20 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.