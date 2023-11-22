Regardless of the size of their windfall, some recent Canadian lottery winners are definitely living every lotto player’s dream right now.

These lucky Canadian players don’t have to imagine what it’s like to win the lottery — they now have the giant cheques to prove it.

And each of them has every reason to smile with winnings that range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Norman McLean

Norman McLean lives in Kingston, Ontario, and purchased a ticket from Quick Chek on Front Road in Kingston.

Although he didn’t win the top prize, he did end up splitting the Lotto 6/49 second prize with another winner, netting himself $106,820.50. But since he also won $10 on another one of his Lotto 6/49 selections, McLean is now $106,830.50 richer.

Mirka Gaumond

It’s definitely a good thing that Mirka Gaumond opted for Encore when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket. A resident of the southern Ontarian town of Petawawa, she won an Encore prize in the September 30, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw after matching six of the seven numbers. Her prize: $100,000.

Gaumond bought her winning ticket at Canex Grocery Store on Ypres Boulevard in Petawawa.

Greg Dominaux and Trevor Bungay

It’s a good thing that Greg Dominaux and Trevor Bungay decided to play Tag, a game that’s only available in Atlantic Canada. The pair from the town of Grand Bank in Newfoundland and Labrador definitely made the right choice to buy the $1 ticket: the two will now split a $100,000 prize.

Kayla Madsen

It was definitely Kayla Madsen’s lucky day when she decided to buy a lottery ticket because the winner from Mayfield, New Brunswick, now has an extra $10,000 to put towards her dream.

Michael Crickard

Michael Crickard is a lottery player who lives in the city of Mt. Pearl in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Trying his luck in the lottery paid off because Crickard now has an extra $10,000 in his bank account.

Karen MacKay

Karen MacKay, a resident of the town of Antigonish in Nova Scotia, has every reason to smile — after all, she did just win a $13,753 lottery prize.