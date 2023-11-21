Woman grieving the death of her husband wins life-changing lottery prize

A woman grieving the loss of her husband has just received some happy news: she won the lottery.

Kristi Sadler is a business owner who runs a bar called Kristi’s Pour House, located at 211 East Main Street in Hart, Michigan.

“We started our lottery club after my husband passed away,” said Sadler, the representative of the two-person club. After she learned that the Powerball jackpot had reached a staggering US$527 million, she bought a lottery ticket at her bar.

However, she didn’t expect the news she received the next day.

“The morning after the drawing, I got a call that my business had sold a $1 million winner, and I just had a feeling it was our ticket,” she recalled.

So Sadler checked the ticket and discovered they had matched the five white balls in the September 11 draw and had won the $1 million prize.

“After I checked the ticket, I had to call the other club member, who was on vacation out of the country, to let him know we had won,” she recalled.

“We had always joked that we’d use a special code word if we won, so when he answered and told me he had to pay extra for overseas calls, I said the code word, and I told him he wasn’t going to have to worry about the bill!”

While at the lottery headquarters to pick up their winnings, they shared what they’ll be doing with the money: putting their shares into investments for a comfortable retirement.