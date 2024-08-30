Education worker shares why she kept $1 million lottery win a secret from her son

Most lottery winners are usually bursting with excitement to share the news of their win with their loved ones. But one recent winner said she kept it a secret from her son for a reason.

Anna Wlodarczyk works in education and lives in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Québec. One day, she stopped at a convenience store — Dépanneur Du-Pro on 6e rue in Val-d’Or — to purchase a Lotto Max ticket.

She recalls saying, “I’ll take one with Québec Max.”

It’s a good thing she did because after checking her ticket during a summer vacation, Wlodarczyk discovered that she had won a life-changing prize in the Québec Max July 30 draw: she was now $1 million richer.

“No, that didn’t happen?!” she exclaimed.

The winner visited Loto-Québec’s headquarters with her family and friends to pick up her windfall, but she still hadn’t told her son by then.

Wlodarczyk said she wanted to do so after taking a pic with her large cheque and sending it to him.

She’s hoping to finally achieve her dream of exploring Jamaica and spoiling her family.

Wlodarczyk and her family aren’t the only ones benefiting from the win. The convenience store that sold the winning ticket will also receive 10% ($10,000).

Quebecers have been super lucky at the lotto lately.

The Gold Ball was finally drawn after nine tries on Wednesday night, blessing a lottery player from the province with the staggering $50 million jackpot.

If you’re from Quebec and your ticket has the winning numbers 76249451-01, follow our guide on what you should actually do when you win the lottery.

