When one lottery player asked his wife to confirm his $50 win, he realized from the tone of her voice that they won way more than that.

Couple Wayne and Melissa Genoway live in Burlington, Ontario, and started playing the lottery together during the pandemic, often opting for Instant games like Crossword and Bingo.

While at home one day, Melissa decided to play the $10 Instant Crossword Deluxe with the ticket they bought at Kilbride Country Store on Kilbride Street in Burlington.

“I played the ticket while at home and thought I won $50 at first,” she said. “When I scanned the ticket, I thought, ‘Oh my god.’ And went back to check where all the words were placed.”

She immediately took a photo of the ticket and sent it to Wayne, who thought it was a joke.

“I phoned her and could tell by her voice it was real,” said Wayne.

The couple were thrilled to learn that they won the Instant Crossword Deluxe prize worth $250,000, their first big win.

Melissa said, “I had a skip in my step all day! It was so special to share this together.”

To celebrate their win, the happy couple will be going on a beach vacation for some fun and relaxation in the sun.

“It’s a happy and exciting time,” said Wayne. “I was excited my wife got to experience the discovery.”