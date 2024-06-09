The latest draw was a lucky one for a couple of lottery players.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, June 8, and there was a pretty big Gold Ball prize to be won. The jackpot was worth $62 million, but no one won the top prize. However, someone will be waking up a millionaire today after they matched the White Ball winning number 74077064-01. According to PlayNow, that ticket was sold in Quebec.

The Classic winning numbers were 03, 06, 26, 28, 39, 40, and bonus 29. No one will take home the $5 million prize, but several people came pretty close.

After they matched five of the six winning numbers along with the bonus number, four people will split the second prize. As a result, each one will soon receive a cheque for $76,800.20. The winning tickets were sold across Canada: one was purchased from PlayNow.com, one in Ontario, and two in Quebec.

No one matched the winning numbers 32, 50, 73, and 95 for the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000. Similarly, no one won the top Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Wednesday, June 12. The Gold Ball prize is now worth $64 million, and there are only three balls left.

