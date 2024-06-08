Two extremely lucky Canadian lottery players will be waking up to some pretty impressive wins this weekend.

The top prize was $40 million, and someone won the second prize in the Lotto Max draw on Friday, June 7. According to PlayNow, that lucky ticket was sold in Ontario, and the winning numbers were 02, 03, 12, 15, 32, 33, 36, and bonus 09. After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, the winner will take home a $189,306 prize.

Thirty-four people won the third prize, each receiving $5,567.80 after matching six of the seven numbers.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 44, 78, 85, and 87, but no one won the $500,000 prize. However, another Ontario lottery player will wake up to some life-changing news. According to OLG, one lucky winner matched the Encore number 4832491 and is now $1 million richer.

Ontario lottery players have been pretty lucky lately.

After several draws without a winner, one Ontario lottery player won the $70 million jackpot in the Lotto Max draw that took place on Friday, May 31.

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, June 11. The top prize is worth $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes are also up for grabs.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.