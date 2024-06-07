A new lottery winner will soon get to live mortgage-free thanks to his $1 million prize.

Winston Bogle of Brampton, Ontario, won his jackpot after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the May 8 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The grandfather has been a loyal lottery player for years, purchasing weekly tickets.

He said when he checked his winning ticket after the draw, he “laughed.”

“I couldn’t count the zeros,” recalled Bogle in a statement. “I had the store clerk confirm the amount. I couldn’t believe it.”

Bogle is still coming to his senses about his huge million-dollar prize.

“There is no way to describe the feeling of becoming a millionaire! My heart is beating differently. I’m so happy!” he shared.

He will use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and share the rest with his children and grandkids.

His winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer on the Run on Albion Road in Etobicoke.

Bogle isn’t the only Canadian who has put their winnings towards housing.

Tiffany Luu, a mom of three from Ontario, also recently won $1 million playing Encore.

Luu said she would be using the money to purchase a new home as well as take her kids on a vacation.

