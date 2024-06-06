This mom is ready for a "great retirement" after $1 million lotto win

The best part of waking up isn’t a cup of coffee, it’s finding out that you won a massive prize on your lottery ticket.

Leila Quadri of Chilliwack, BC, was filled with adrenaline after learning that she won $1 million on her Lotto 6/49 ticket for the draw on June 1, 2024.

“I just had finished my cup (of coffee) and decided to check my lottery tickets,” Quadri shared. “I checked the website and knew I won, but to double check, I scanned (my ticket) through the BCLC Lotto! App.”

Quadri’s daughter was with her when she learned she won, and her child’s response was markedly different than hers.

“She was just shocked and quiet at first. I was running back and forth around the house with excitement.”

The Fraser Valley resident bought the winning ticket from a lottery kiosk at Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack.

Quadri added that she plans to celebrate her windfall with family and then take time to decide what’s next.

When asked how it feels to win $1 million, she replied, “It’s unbelievable.”

“It means a great retirement and good security.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.