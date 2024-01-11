Mid-week wins: Two Canadians won big in last night's Lotto 6/49 draw

Two lucky Canadians won major prizes in the latest Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Wednesday, January 10.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $26 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some big wins last night.

According to Play Now, someone in Ontario is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 48, 00, 79, 98, and the bonus number, 01.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 03, 18, 25, 31, 35, 39, and the bonus number, 01.

Zero Canadians nabbed the second prize of $200,094.80 either.

However, one fortunate Surrey resident woke up $500,000 richer, winning the classic draw Extra top prize. They matched all four lottery numbers: 34, 37, 39, and 60.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, January 13, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $28 million.

