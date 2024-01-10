Mid-week winner: Lottery player wins second prize as jackpot soars to $60M

Forget the mid-week slump — one lucky lottery player has plenty to celebrate after winning a second prize worth six figures.

The draw took place on Tuesday, January 9, and with the Lotto Max prize at a whopping $50 million, all eyes are on the prize. The winning numbers were 01, 02, 12, 20, 24, 26, 28, and bonus number 13. Although no one won the top prize, someone did win the second prize.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, someone won $184,386.60, and according to the PlayNow website, the ticket was sold in Ontario.

Fifty-two people came very close to a big win after matching six of the seven winning numbers; instead, they’ll be splitting the third prize, with each one receiving $3,545.90.

There were two Maxmillions prizes up for grabs during last night’s draw. The winning numbers were 7, 31, 34, 37, 45, 46, and 49, and 11, 22, 26, 31, 32, 39, and 50 but there were no winners.

In BC, however, someone won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 after matching the numbers 13, 44, 64, and 84. The winning ticket was sold in Kelowna.

Meanwhile, someone in Ontario is now $1 million richer after matching the Encore winning number 0935310.

The Lotto Max top prize is now at $60 million, with six chances to win a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million each. The next draw is set to take place on Friday, January 12.

The last time anyone won a Lotto Max jackpot was on December 15, when a family from Quebec won a jaw-dropping $50 million.

Nancy Gauthier, her mom Jeannette Boisvert, and her mother’s spouse Gilles Larouche, took home the massive prize. They all reside in Laurentides.

Gauthier and her mom worked together until the December 15 draw, when they thought it appropriate to say “bye-bye, boss!” to their employer.

The family said they want a simpler life and plan to use their winnings to buy a small farm.