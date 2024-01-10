One month later, lottery winner still can't believe he won $500,000 jackpot

Good news can sometimes take a while to sink in. For a Canadian lottery player, hitting the jackpot is taking its sweet time to feel real, not that he’s complaining.

Rudy Paquette of Moberly Lake, BC, is $500,000 richer after he matched 4/4 Extra numbers from the December 15, 2023 Lotto Max draw.

The windfall has yet to sink in nearly a month later.

“I thought it was someone else who won at first,” Paquette shared. “The retailer who scanned my ticket had to tell me it was me who won.”

The Northern BC resident was in Richmond for work when he bought the ticket from International News on River Road. He also discovered his win at the same retailer.

Paquette was most excited to share the good news with his wife, whom he described as being “very happy” for him.

He added that he has a few plans for his Lotto Max win, including a trip to Las Vegas for a golf tournament as well as some home improvements.

“House renovations are the bucket-list item. I want to make it look new,” Paquette said. “All of the extras can come later.”

When asked how it felt to win half of a million dollars, he shared a simple, heartfelt message: “It means everything to me.”