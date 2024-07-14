Don’t forget to check the results if you bought a lottery ticket for the recent draw, which had some pretty big wins.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, July 13, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $24 million. No one won the top prize, but someone did win the White Ball prize after matching the winning number 54756089-01. As a result, one lottery player in Ontario is now $1 million richer.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw top prize worth $5 million were 05, 18, 27, 31, 32, 35, and bonus 23. No one matched the winning numbers this time, but someone did come close and won the second prize after matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. According to PlayNow, that lucky ticket was sold in Ontario, and the winner will receive $207,214.20.

Sixty-nine people matched five of the six winning numbers and after splitting the third prize, they’ll each receive $1,261.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the Gold Ball prize was on June 15, when someone from Western Canada won the $66 million jackpot.

After discovering the massive windfall, James Jutzi from Calgary, Alberta, decided the first person he had to tell was his boss.

“He thought I was lying,” Jutzi laughed. “He asked if I could come into work. I said: ‘No.’”

“I’ve been working as a handyman since I was a kid. When I found out I’d won, I said, ‘That’s it! No more work!’”

Read the full story here.

The next draw, which will take place on Wednesday, July 17, will offer a $26 million Gold Ball prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.