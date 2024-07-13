If you play the lottery, you might want to dig out your ticket and check the results because there were some pretty big winners during the recent draw.

The draw took place on Friday, July 12, and a huge jackpot worth $55 million was up for grabs. The winning numbers were 06, 07, 08, 11, 35, 41, and 44, plus bonus 10. Although no one won the top prize in the main draw, several people will still take home a sizeable prize.

According to PlayNow, three lottery players matched six out of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, winning themselves the Lotto Max second prize. Two tickets were sold in Ontario, and one was purchased in Québec. Split between the three players, each will receive $68,659.

For the third prize, 40 people matched six of the winning numbers, and each will receive $5,149.40.

Four Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, were awarded during last night’s draw, but there were no winners this time.

Over in BC, one lucky winner matched the Lotto Max Extra winning numbers 1, 37, 45, and 71, making them $500,000 richer. The ticket was sold in Pemberton. The winning Encore number was 9869559, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on June 14, when a Milton, Ontario couple, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk, won $55 million.

“I didn’t know what I was seeing, so I called out for Laurene. I told her to pull out her phone and check the ticket herself,” said Doltan. “I was checking to see the number of winning tickets and said, ‘It can’t be!’ I didn’t know what to do.”

There’s now a $60 million jackpot in the next draw that’s set to take place on Tuesday, July 16. This time, there are six Maxmillions prizes to be won.

