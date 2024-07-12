"I had to call my boss and take the rest of the day off": 27 coworkers hit major lottery jackpot

After seven years of playing the lottery together, a group of coworkers from Southern Ontario finally hit the jackpot.

Twenty-seven colleagues who work at a post-secondary institution have something to celebrate other than the end of a workweek: winning a $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the February 16 Lotto Max draw.

Diane Potvin, who resides in Hamilton, Ontario, was the first to learn of the group’s major win. She celebrated with her peers while collecting their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I was working from home when I decided to check our tickets,” she recounted.

She was on the phone with a coworker when she realized they had won big.

“I kept saying, ‘OMG!’ Of course, she kept asking me what was wrong and what happened. I was left speechless!” said Potvin.

Frank Coruzzi, who hails from Hamilton, and Radmila Cucuz, who lives in Stoney Creek, were also working from home that day when they learned about their lottery windfall.

“I was checking my emails when I saw one from Diane about our win. I immediately texted some of my coworkers, telling them to check their email,” said Coruzzi. “I had to call my boss and take the rest of the day off. I was bursting with excitement.”

“I honestly thought it was a prank,” added Cucuz. “We are such an amazing group. I am so happy to share this win with everyone.”

Douglas Welch of Dundas, Ontario, was quick to second this sentiment.

“This is such a good group of people. We’re all so deserving and I am happy to share this win with them,” he said.

News of their win also reached Lorna Thomas, who was on vacation at the time but is based in Hamilton.

“I got a call from my coworker and she broke the news. I screamed at the top of my lungs. It was crazy!” she said.

The group members’ plans for their windfall include paying bills, taking vacations and sharing with family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Main Street in Hamilton.

They aren’t the first big group to hit the lottery jackpot.

In May, colleagues at a family business had the best work day ever after winning a $1 million prize.

In May, colleagues at a family business had the best work day ever after winning a $1 million prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.