Mother-daughter duo celebrating $1 million lottery win with kids and foster kids

An Ontario-based mother-and-daughter duo had always hoped to win the lottery, and that dream has finally come true.

Helen Ackerland and her mother, Mary (Lise) Hayward of Sturgeon Falls, have played the lottery together for about 15 years. They often play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 using a combination of numbers that are significant to them.

The pair purchased a ticket sometime in February, and Lise discovered their win while checking their ticket online.

“I thought something was wrong,” recalled Lise while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the million-dollar cheque. “I even pulled out a magnifying glass to see the numbers on the ticket. My heart was pounding.”

She then got on the phone to call her daughter.

“I was still in my pyjamas when my mom called,” Helen said, laughing. “She said I had to go to the store to get a printout of the winning numbers because we may have won big. I asked her how big, and she said, ‘$1 million!'”

Helen and Lise had won a million-dollar Encore prize during the February 6, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“We feel so blessed,” said Helen.

Just as they won as a family, they’ll also enjoy their winnings as one: They’ll use their windfall to buy a house and a new vehicle.

“This win will be enjoyed by many in our family — between the kids, foster kids, and grandchildren,” said Helen. “We are so grateful for this prize.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls.

