Winning the lottery once is certainly lucky, but imagine winning twice.

That’s exactly what happened to Frances (Fran) Garvey of Kitchener, Ontario.

The grandmother has been playing the lottery for the past 15 years, and one of her favourite games is Instant Crossword.

While scratching her recent ticket she said she “noticed [she] was revealing a lot of words.”

“I had to turn the ticket over to see what the prize was for 11 matching words,” she said while picking up her $50,000 winnings at the OLG prize centre in Toronto. “I was so shocked!”

What makes her win extra special is that she won $100,000 back in 2013 playing the same game.

After finding out about her latest win, she immediately messaged her son.

“He said, ‘Wow mom! That’s just your luck!’ I never thought I would have another big win. I won’t believe it until I see it in the bank,” she recalled.

The lucky grandma said this win has her feeling “Fran-tastic” adding that it will have “a big impact” on her family.

Garvey said she plans to use her latest jackpot to buy herself a new vehicle and treat her grandkids to some new shoes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Essentialy Convenience Store on King Street in Kitchener.

Garvey isn’t the only Canadian who has lucked out twice playing the lottery. Robert McLaughlin, a truck driver from Ontario, won a Lotto 6/49 second prize last month worth $77,525.10.

He shared that he had also won a previous prize of $296,000 with Lottario in 2001.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.