For one lucky lottery player, a $1 million win will give her the chance to enter the housing market.

Tiffany Luu of Markham, Ontario, said she was in disbelief after discovering her windfall, matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the May 21 LOTTO MAX draw.

“I never thought I would win something this big,” said the 37-year-old mother of three in a release, adding the seven-figure prize is “life-changing.”

“Until this day, I couldn’t even process this,” she said while picking up her cheque at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Prize Centre in Toronto.

When she shared the good news with her family, she said they were “beyond happy” for her.

“My mom was jumping up and down,” she recalled.

Luu said she plans to use the money to make a down payment on a home.

She also plans on treating her family and taking them on a vacation to Japan and Hong Kong.

Luu isn’t the only Canadian lottery winner who used her winnings to buy a home. Earlier this year, Haley Heaton, a 25-year-old mother of three from Cambridge, Ontario, said she would put her six-figure prize towards a downpayment.

Would you use your lottery win to enter Canada’s real estate market? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.