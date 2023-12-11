10 jobs hiring new Canadian immigrants with some paying up to $58 an hour

If you just immigrated to Canada and are in search of work, there are lots of companies looking to fill jobs with newcomers.

Thankfully, job boards like Newcomers Jobs and New Canadian Jobs compile work opportunities for new Canadian immigrants.

The listings include positions in a variety of industries ranging from sales and food services to office admin and cybersecurity.

And the compensation is pretty good too, with some paying up to $58 an hour.

Here are 10 full-time jobs hiring new Canadian immigrants across the country.

Where: Toronto

Pay: $22.50/hour

Experience: One year to less than two years

“Canadian-owned and operated Auto Spot Parts Depot is looking to hire a full-time Sales Supervisor to join our fast-growing and dynamic team,” reads the listing. “The ideal candidate will be a driven, independent, and knowledgeable individual who is ready to grow and thrive in their career.”

Where: Edmonton

Pay: $58.97/hour

Experience: Two years to less than three years

Some tasks and responsibilities include planning and controlling budget and expenditures;

establishing and implementing policies and procedures; and assigning, coordinating and reviewing projects and programs.

Where: Mississauga, Ontario

Pay: $27/hour

Experience: One year to less than two years

Some tasks and responsibilities include reviewing, evaluating and implementing new administrative procedures, and delegating work to office support staff.

Where: Edmonton

Pay: $50 to $51/hour

Experience: One year to less than two years

Some tasks and responsibilities include conferring with clients to identify and document requirements, and assessing physical and technical security risks to data, software and hardware.

Where: Winnipeg

Pay: $50/hour

Experience: Five years of proven experience in corporate budgeting, financial analysis, strategic financing planning and other financial activities

“GFIT Wellness is now seeking a highly skilled and experienced financial personnel to join our financial and accounting team who is expected to play a key role in shaping our financial strategy,” reads the listing. “We offer a competitive salary, benefit packages and an exciting working environment.”

Where: Chetwynd, BC

Pay: $25/hour

Experience: Three years to less than five years

Some tasks and responsibilities include conducting performance reviews, balancing cash and completing balance sheets and cash reports.

Where: Montreal (remote)

Pay: Starting at $55,000 a year

Experience: Previous sales experience (two to three years) in consumer-packaged goods preferred

“Reporting to the Eastern Canada Sales Manager, as a Sales Representative you will be responsible to manage, develop, sustain, and grow the portfolio of confectionery products in an assigned group of customers across all trade channels in Quebec and Atlantic provinces by delivering high-quality service, developing existing/new business through increased sales volume, and by selling existing & innovative new products,” reads the listing.

Where: Toronto

Pay: $20 to $23/hour

Experience: N/A

“We are seeking [an] experienced sous chef/lead cook to join a team in a fun atmosphere while maintaining a professional decorum,” reads the listing.

“The role includes but is not limited to the ability to drive sales, manage costs, create goals and execute strategies to meet/exceed targets given.”

Where: Windsor, Ontario

Pay: $48/hour

Experience: Seven months to less than one year

Some tasks and responsibilities include managing finances or budget, recruiting, training and supervising staff, arranging for shipping documentation and tracking and tracing goods in transit.

Where: Edmonton

Pay: $21/hour

Experience: None, the shop will train

Some tasks and responsibilities include cutting, trimming and preparing standard cuts of meat, preparing special orders, and preparing special displays of meats, poultry and fish products.