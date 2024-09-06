Touran Ahadi hasn’t played the lottery for a long time, but luck is apparently on her side. She recently won $1 million in the August 13 Lotto Max Draw on the third ticket she’s ever purchased.

Ahadi, 66, said she was out of town when she found out about her win, and her daughter checked her lottery app.

“She texted my son to confirm what she was seeing and then called me to share the news,” shared Ahadi in a news release.

“My heart was racing, and I immediately started to think about what this meant for us. Let’s just say it was an exciting flight back home!”

The Ontario resident says she will share her winnings with her children, invest some of the money, and use the rest to treat herself.

I’m just so happy! I can’t describe this feeling,” she said. “It is just pure happiness.”

Ahadi isn’t the only Canadian lottery winner who wanted to be generous with their prize.

Ontario resident Robert Carpenter recently won $250,000 and said he was going to share his prize with his children as well.

Ahadi’s winning ticket was purchased at Cornerstone Market on Provost Drive in North York.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.