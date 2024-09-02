Gen-Z lottery player says he lost sleep after finding out about six-figure win

Bisrat Yemane has only been playing the lottery for a year, but he’s already gotten lucky with his first big win.

The 24-year-old from Guelph, Ontario, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers for the July 26, 2024, Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Yemane said he was at home when he scanned his ticket and saw the words “Big Winner” appear on the screen.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he recalled in a press release.

“I scanned my ticket a few more times to make sure what I was seeing was true. I was so excited!”

He shared the good news with his family, telling his uncle and brother first.

“They didn’t believe me until I sent them a photo,” he said, adding that they were both very happy for him.

The Gen-Z winner plans on using his winnings to purchase a car, and he said he will also invest.

He admits that the good news also caused him to lose a few nights of sleep.

“Winning is definitely an exciting feeling. I didn’t sleep for a few nights, but I am so happy!” he said.

Yemane isn’t the only young Canadian lottery player to hit the jackpot.

Last year, 18-year-old Brett O’Neil of Ontario won $50,000 playing Instant Crossword.

O’Neil, who was a gas technician at the time, said he would keep his winnings safe in the bank.

Most recently, 25-year-old Talibah Howard — also from Ontario — won $125,000. She said she would use her lottery jackpot to invest in her first home.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.