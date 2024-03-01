Canadian restaurant worker shocked after receiving winning lottery ticket as a tip

A lucky Quebec restaurant worker received the biggest tip of her career that led to her winning the lottery.

Montérégie resident Sophie Chalifoux was given a La Poule aux œufs d’or lottery ticket by a longtime customer at the restaurant where she works.

The regular offered Chalifoux the ticket to thank her for her excellent service, and thank her it did.

She won a massive $100,000 lottery prize on the February 4 draw from the kind gesture of the customer.

Chalifoux, who’s in her twenties, was with her father when she claimed her prize.

He said he was happy his daughter got such a jump-start for her adult life.

The customer bought the winning ticket at the Familiprix pharmacie in Saint-Amable.

Maybe this settles the tipping debate in Canada — let’s all just tip lottery tickets!

This isn’t the first time a Canadian was gifted a lottery win.

An Ontario woman got the best birthday present ever when a friend gave her a unique gift: a lottery ticket.

Georgetown resident Judith (Judy) Faulhafer has been playing the lottery for more than 25 years. To celebrate her birthday, her friend who clearly knew her well enough, gave her a lottery ticket. They also opted for Encore — a decision that would pay off big time.

When she checked her ticket, she was shocked when she realized that she had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 9 Lotto Max draw. Her prize: $100,000.

Naim Krasniqi of London, Ontario, won $300,000 on an Instant Plinko ticket his brother bought him as a gift. Though he’s an occasional player, Krasniqi tends to buy his lotto tickets at the gas station.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.