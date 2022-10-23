Woman received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift and won

An Ontario woman just got the best birthday present ever when a friend gave her a unique gift: a lottery ticket.

Georgetown resident Judith (Judy) Faulhafer has been playing the lottery for more than 25 years. To celebrate her birthday, her friend who clearly knew her well enough, gave her a lottery ticket. They also opted for Encore — a decision that would pay off big time.

“I actually never add Encore,” said Faulhafer. “This ticket was a birthday gift from my friends.”

When she checked her ticket, she was shocked when she realized that she had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 9 Lotto Max draw. Her prize: $100,000.

Faulhafer said that learning about her win felt like an out-of-body experience.

“I called my one friend who gave me the ticket, and they thought something was wrong because I was crying,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “When I told them, they started to cry, too. It was a special moment to share with my friends.”

Faulhafer, a mother and grandmother, said that the winnings would have an “incredible impact” on her life.

“This win will go a long way for my financial freedom,” she said. “I will pay bills and treat my wonderful friends to a nice dinner as a thank you for this amazing gift.”

Faulhafer’s winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Sykes Street in Meaford.