Here's where the Canadian passport ranks among the best in the world

If you immigrated to Canada and are contemplating getting a Canadian passport, a new ranking might help you decide.

Tax and immigration consultancy company Nomad Capitalist released the eighth annual edition of its passport index on Wednesday to “educate aspiring global citizens about the true value of the world’s citizenships.”

Nomad Capitalist says its index goes beyond evaluating passports based on the number of countries they can visit.

Nomad Passport Index 2024 is here 🙌 Knowing where your passport ranks is knowing how the world sees you – and more importantly, where it lets you go. Check out the ranking and comment back on how well your country ranked 👇https://t.co/c7qq3mN7Ve — Nomad Capitalist (@nomadcapitalist) March 6, 2024

“While most indices–and most people–think of a passport only in terms of travel privileges, we understand that citizens of different countries deal with very different requirements to pay tax, live freely, comply with regulations, and avoid scrutiny when travelling,” reads the report.

So, where does the Canadian passport rank among the best in the world?

It placed a lot lower than you might expect. Canada’s passport is tied for 36th place alongside Slovenia and Japan, with a total score of 102.

The index ranked passports based on five factors: 50% of the final score goes to visa-free travel, 20% to citizen taxation, 10% to the perception of the country’s citizens, 10% to freedom to get dual citizenship, and the last 10% to personal freedom.

The Canadian passport has a travel score of 172, as there are 119 countries in which passport holders can enter without a visa, 46 countries that allow holders to enter by obtaining a visa on arrival, and seven electronic travel authorization (eTA) destinations. It scored 20 under taxation because it allows citizens to relocate to avoid tax.

Regarding perception, Canada’s passport scored 40, “meaning that Canadian citizens experience intermediate hostility.” It placed high on dual citizenship with a score of 50, “meaning that Canadian citizens are almost always allowed to hold other citizenships.”

Last but certainly not least, the Canadian passport scored a 30 on personal freedom, meaning citizens have intermediate freedom.

This is the lowest the passport has ranked on an index this year. Two rankings of the most powerful passports in the world gave the Canadian passport seventh place in January.

For comparison, Switzerland nabbed first place on the Nomad Capitalist index, scoring 176 for travel, 30 for taxation, 50 for perception and 50 for freedom. It received an overall score of 109.

Our neighbours to the south, the US, tied for 44th place with Brazil and Uruguay with an overall score of 99.

You can view the full ranking here.

Do you agree with this ranking, and has it convinced you to get a Canadian passport? Let us know in the comments.