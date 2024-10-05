Not so unlucky: Friday the 13th plays part in Canadian group's $5M lottery win

Friday the 13th is known as a day when bad luck may strike, but for a particular group of lottery players from Quebec, it was quite the opposite.

In total, 19 players — who had never met each other — split the massive $5,000,000 jackpot in the September 18th draw after buying a share of the Formule Groupe ticket.

A unique way to play, Formule Groupe allows players to purchase one or more shares in a group organized by a retailer, customer, or friend. Shares can range from two to 20 tickets and are only available in stores.

The winners met for the first time when they received their prize at the Loto-Québec offices.

Meet the “Friday the 13th group” and the other winners

The group members each took home a $250,000 cheque, with the exception of Montreal resident Alain Richard. He bought two shares of the Formule Groupe ticket and took home $500,000. He said his decision to double up on his tickets was “good timing.”

Among the winners was Raynald Cusson of Centre-du-Québec. He created his own team to play Formule Groupe. He’s since nicknamed them the “Friday the 13th group” because they won a free ticket in the September 14 draw — one day after the unlucky date on the calendar. Turns out the free ticket helped them take home part of the $5,000,000 prize pot.

When Anik Forest of Laurentides discovered she had won, she was sitting in the dark due to a power outage in her area. When she got the news from Loto-Quebec, the power suddenly turned back on.

Jérémie Gagnon from Montérégie said he’s thankful for the win as it comes at a time when he is starting a new career journey.

The group members aren’t the only lottery players who recently split a huge lottery prize. In August, 11 individuals from Quebec split the $5 million jackpot after playing Formule Groupe.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre.