Nov 28 2023, 7:28 pm
Callout: How much are you tipping this holiday season?
The holidays are a time for giving, so you may be thinking about tipping a bit extra to your hairstylist, nail tech, or massage therapist.

Recently, tipping has become quite a touchy subject as many Canadians feel like the practice is getting out of control.

A report by Angus Reid Institute earlier this year found that “tip-flation” has been a big frustration for many Canadians.

ARI found that this tipping fatigue culminated in nearly 60% of Canadians saying they would prefer a “service included” model, which would scrap gratuity in exchange for higher base wages for service workers.

We want to know just how much you’re tipping this holiday season. Let us know by taking this survey.

We may use these answers for a story about holiday tipping practices in the near future.

Thanks for participating!

