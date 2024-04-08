After a decade of playing the lottery, Ontario resident Rodrigo Merino finally hit the jackpot, and his winning amount was more than he ever imagined.

The auto worker from Etobicoke collected the $5 million prize playing the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on February 24, 2024.

In a release, Rodrigo said that he checked his ticket using the OLG app and was “stunned” to see that he had become a multi-millionaire.

“I went online to double-check the winning numbers and sure enough, they all matched. I couldn’t believe it!” he said.

Rodrigo added that he didn’t think his win was real and that he kept it to himself until he collected his cheque.

“I keep wondering if this is a dream…It didn’t feel right to say anything until I have that cheque,” he stated.

“I am a planner and it’s hard to plan with hypotheticals – I never dreamt I’d be a millionaire!”

The Ontario man plans to use his winnings to buy a home and to help his children for their futures.

He added that he is going to make sure his “mom and wife are well taken care of.”

Rodrigo added that this win is truly life-changing for him and his family.

“My heart is filled with joy. This win means so much to me. There are no words,” he said.

He purchased his winning ticket at Today’s News Convenience on Browns Line in Etobicoke.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.