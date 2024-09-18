Canadians are sharing what's actually worth buying at Dollarama

Dollarama is a popular spot to shop for all kinds of reasons, and Canadians are sharing their favourite things to pick up at the discount giant.

A post to Reddit saw hundreds of people chime in on what’s truly worth buying at Dollarama so that you can save a couple of bucks on the essentials. From home goods to hobbies, here’s what people had to say.

“If they have the Betty Crocker kitchen utensils, they are the exact same as the ones Walmart sells for like 4x the price,” one user said.

“Sponges, brushes, cleaning rags, shower curtains and rings, shower mats, shower hangers.”

For a student or someone starting fresh, many agreed that it’s a fantastic place for kitchen essentials, like cups, dishes, utensils, and cookware.

“I bought all my starter cleaning and kitchen supplies from Dollarama and slowly upgraded as I needed to. And certain items I didn’t have to change, like my whisk,” they noted.

Another recommended checking out the books, which can sometimes have a good selection, they said, as well as toiletries as they often carry the same brand names as drug stores.

One person mentioned a CBC Marketplace report that found dollar-store batteries perform just as well as large brands for a fraction of the cost.

“Painting supplies like rollers, trays and brushes are a fraction of what you pay in a hardware store,” another said.

Things like party favours and gift wrapping were also some quality bargain finds mentioned in the thread.

“Birthday everything – gift bags, tissue, greeting cards, party favours – EVERYTHING.”

“Arts and crafts, cheap toys, party stuff. I have never heard a kid under eight complain about Dollarama stuff.”

Non-perishable food items, including candy, were some other big ones. (It’s almost as if “what NOT to buy” at Dollarama would have been easier.)

“King-size chocolate bars, pregnancy/ovulation tests, hair elastics,” one user listed.

So, whatever the case may be, it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll find what you need at Dollarama for less than you’re getting elsewhere. With the cost of living going through the roof, we’ll take all the bargains we can find.

What’s your favourite thing to pick up at Dollarama? Let us know in the comments.