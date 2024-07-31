Imagine winning the lottery and finally being able to retire. That just became a happy reality for one Canadian man who won a massive jackpot.

Québec resident Renaud Caron lives in the region of Bas-Saint-Laurent, home to around 200,000 people. One day, he bought a ticket at Dépanneur A+, located at 76 Rue Lacroix in Sayabec, opting for a limited edition Gagnant à Vie scratch-and-win ticket for $10.

One Saturday evening, he decided to stop at the same convenience store where he usually buys his tickets to see if any of his tickets were winners. After playing his ticket, the attendant validated his ticket and told him that he’d won “a lifetime annuity.”

He was stunned to discover he had won the game’s top prize: $1,000 a week for life.

Caron couldn’t believe the news so he asked the store attendant to call the store’s owner, whom he knew well. Reality probably finally sunk in when the owner said, “Yep, Renaud, you’re a millionaire!”

So what’s a lottery winner to do?

The next day, Caron shared that he called his employer to tell him he was retiring.

He also recalled that he immediately texted one of his brothers who lives nearby to tell him he’d won the lottery. The news of his huge win spread like wildfire across the family, and they then got together to celebrate the happy news.

Rather than receiving $1,000 a week for life, Caron chose the lump sum prize of $1 million.

The new retiree said he’ll use his winnings to buy a new car and spoil his loved ones.

As a result of Caron’s win, the store owner will also receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

And Caron isn’t the only new lottery winner set for retirement.

Karine Haimovici of Laval, Québec, is looking forward to a comfortable retirement after also winning the Gagnant à Vie top prize.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.