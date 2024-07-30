Lottery ticket gifted on Mother's Day leads to comfy retirement for Canadian woman

One Canadian lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after receiving a lottery ticket on Mother’s Day.

Karine Haimovici received a Gagnant à Vie scratch-and-win ticket as a Mother’s Day gift from her spouse. Although she didn’t win any cash, she did win another Gagnant à Vie ticket. After playing her ticket, she was stunned to discover she had won the game’s top prize.

The Laval, Québec, resident had just won the coveted top prize: $1,000 a week for life.

Upon discovering she had won, she immediately called her husband, who was in the next room, to share the happy news. Haimovici now had a choice: a lifetime annuity of $1,000 a week or a lump sum?

Haimovici is now gearing up for retirement after opting for the lump sum prize. As a result, she’s now $1 million richer. Not only is she looking forward to a comfortable retirement soon, but the brand-new millionaire will also enjoy her winnings by buying a hybrid car and renovating her cottage.

Haimovici’s husband purchased the lucky Gagnant à Vie ticket at the Metro grocery store in Val-David. According to Loto-Québec, the retailer will receive a 1% commission of $10,000.

